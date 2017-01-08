PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score And Updates: Delhi Acers Take 1-0 Lead vs Chennai Smashers

PBL Live 2017: Chennai Smashers will pin hopes on PV Sindhu in their trump match.

PBL Live 2017: Chennai Smashers will pin hopes on PV Sindhu in their trump match. © AFP

Having won one and lost one of the two matches they have played so far, Chennai Smashers will aim to continue from where they left off in their 5-0 win over Bengaluru Blasters in the last match, when they take on Delhi Acers in Premier Badminton League on Sunday. Delhi Acers, on the other hand, were clean sweeped on both their previous two matches, and will aim to get their season back on track in Sunday's match. Catch live score and updates from the PBL 2017 match here.

19:40 IST: Jwala Gutta and PV Sindhu are on opposing teams as both sides face each other in the mixed doubles tie.

19:33 IST: The Danish shuttler proved his class after the final game was tied at 2-2. He quickly opened a small gap and held the lead easily to the end. Delhi have the lead now and Chennai have to now claw their way back. In the form of PV Sindhu, they surely have the firepower to do so.

19:32 IST: Jan O Jorgensen wins the decider 11-6 to give Delhi Acers the lead.

19:23 IST: All depends on the decider now. Jorgensen has the momentum with him.

19:21 IST: Jorgensen storms back to comfortably win the second game 11-4

19:14 IST: Sugiarto comes back to win the first game 12-10.

19:07 IST: Jorgensen takes a 6-4 lead in the first game.

19:00 IST: It's Jan Jorgensen vs Tommy Sugiarto in the first match of the evening.

18:50 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Acers vs Chennai Smashers PBL 2017 match.

PV Sindhu will take to the court in Chennai's trumnp match, which will be the final match of the tie.

Jan Jorgensen, meanwhile, will be expected to give Delhi a good start when he takes on Tommy Sugiarto in the first match of the day.