PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score And Updates: Hyderabad Hunters Take 1-0 Lead vs Bengaluru Blasters

PBL 2017 Live: Carolina Marin will take on Ashwini Ponnappa on Saturday.

PBL 2017 Live: Carolina Marin will take on Ashwini Ponnappa on Saturday. © PBL

Bengaluru Blasters and Hyderabad Hunters will both aim to bounce back from their respective defeats when they face each other in a Premier Badminton League match in Bengaluru on Saturday. Bengaluru had suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Chennai Smashers in their last match, while Hyderabad Hunters were beaten by a scoreline of 2-1 by Mumbai Rockets the last time they took to the court. Catch all the live score and updates from the PBL 2017 match here.

19:37 IST: Bengaluru take the first game 11-9.

19:32 IST: Bengaluru take a 6-4 lead in the first game of the mixed doubles tie.

19:26 IST: Carolina Marin and Satwik Sairaj of Hyderabad Hunters are about to take on Bengaluru Blasters' Sikki Reddy and Ko Sung Hyun in the mixed doubles tie.

19:22 IST: Sameer Verma wins the match 11-8, 11-7 to give Bengaluru Blasters a 1-0 lead.

19:17 IST: Sameer leads 6-5 in the second game.

19:10 IST: Sameer Verma wraps up the first game 11-8.

19:05 IST: Sameer Verma of Hyderabad Hunters takes a 6-0 lead in the first game of the men's singles tie against Boonsak Ponsana.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the PBL 2017 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Hyderabad Hunters.

Bengaluru will bank on Ashwini Ponnappa to spring a suprise and upset the formidable Carolina Marin in the women's singles tie, while Viktor Axelsen will be the favourite to win the men's singles clash for the hosts.

However, Axelsen will be wary of the dangerous B Sain Praneeth, who has been in good form in this tournament so far.

Both teams boast of very strong line-ups in the doubles sections, and the match promises to be an enticing one for badminton neutrals.