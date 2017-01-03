PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score and Updates: Chennai Smashers Pin Hopes On PV Sindhu vs Bengaluru Blasters

After going down to Hyderabad Hunters on the opening day of Premier Badminton League 2017, Chennai Smashers will aim to bounce back with a win in their second match of the tournament against Bengaluru Blasters. Chennai lost by a narrow scoreline of 3-4 on Sunday, and on Tuesday, they will pin their hopes on Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu, among other players, to get their campaign back on the right track. Catch live updates of the PBL 2017 match here.

Bengaluru Blasters boast of a strong line-up, with Danish men's singles ace Viktor Axelsen their most prominent player. However, they will be the underdogs in the women's singles tie, with Chennai's Sindhu in good form in recent months.

With the likes of Ashwini Ponnappa, Ko Sung-Hyun and Yoo Yeon Seong in their ranks, Bengaluru will also hope to make the most of their trump match.

Chennai also boast of a strong line-up in mixed doubles. With both teams very well matched, in terms of team strength, badminton fans can expect a close encounter in Mumbai on Tuesday.