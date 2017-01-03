 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score and Updates: Chennai Smashers Pin Hopes On PV Sindhu vs Bengaluru Blasters

Updated: 03 January 2017 18:37 IST

PV Sindhu will be in action when Chennai Smashers take on Bengaluru Blasters in Premier Badminton League 2017 on Tuesday. Catch all the live score and updates from the PBL 2017 match in Mumbai

PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score and Updates: Chennai Smashers Pin Hopes On PV Sindhu vs Bengaluru Blasters
PBL Live 2017: PV Sindhu will be in action for Chennai Smashers. © AFP

After going down to Hyderabad Hunters on the opening day of Premier Badminton League 2017, Chennai Smashers will aim to bounce back with a win in their second match of the tournament against Bengaluru Blasters. Chennai lost by a narrow scoreline of 3-4 on Sunday, and on Tuesday, they will pin their hopes on Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu, among other players, to get their campaign back on the right track. Catch live updates of the PBL 2017 match here.

Bengaluru Blasters boast of a strong line-up, with Danish men's singles ace Viktor Axelsen their most prominent player. However, they will be the underdogs in the women's singles tie, with Chennai's Sindhu in good form in recent months.

With the likes of Ashwini Ponnappa, Ko Sung-Hyun and Yoo Yeon Seong in their ranks, Bengaluru will also hope to make the most of their trump match.

Chennai also boast of a strong line-up in mixed doubles. With both teams very well matched, in terms of team strength, badminton fans can expect a close encounter in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Topics : Badminton Pusarla Venkata Sindhu
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
PBL 2017 Highlights: Hyderabad Hunters Defeat Chennai Smashers 4-3
PBL 2017 Highlights: Hyderabad Hunters Defeat Chennai Smashers 4-3
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Premier Badminton League 2017: How to Watch The Blockbuster Match
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Premier Badminton League 2017: How to Watch The Blockbuster Match
PBL 2017: How To Watch Premier Badminton League Matches
PBL 2017: How To Watch Premier Badminton League Matches
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.