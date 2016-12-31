PBL 2017: How To Watch Premier Badminton League Matches

The 2017 edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) is set to start from Sunday, January 1, with some of the biggest names in badminton set to take part at the event. The first leg of the tournament will be held in Hyderabad, while the final will be hosted by Delhi on January 14. After PV Sindhu's exploits at the Rio Olympic Games, the sport is enjoying a surge in popularity in India and the organisers of PBL 2017 will hope to benefit from it during the upcoming fortnight.

While attendance figures at the venues are expected to be high, the TV viewership numbers are likely to see a spike this season as compared to the previous two editions.

All eyes will be on Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, among others, throughout the season.

While Sindhu is in good form, Saina will hope to put behind the memories of her injury-plagued season and start 2017 on a good note. The PBL will be a good opportunity for Saina to prepare for the upcoming tournaments, while the other Indian stars will also hope to find their sharpness ahead of a gruelling season.

All the matches will be televised live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports HD 3. The matches will also be streamed live on Hotstar.

The live updates for all PBL 2017 matches will be available on the official website of the tournament, as well as on sports.ndtv.com.