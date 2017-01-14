After overcoming Awadhe Warriors in the Premier Badminton League semifinal, Chennai Smashers will take on Mumbai Rockets in the PBL 2017 final on Saturday. All eyes will be on PV Sindhu as the Rio Olympics silver medallist leads Chennai's challenge in the final. Mumbai Rockets, on the other hand, will bank on Sung Ji-Hyun to continue her good run of form and win the crucial women's singles match on Saturday evening. Both teams boast of strong line-ups, and the final promises to be an exciting match-up between two formidable teams.

20:30 hrs IST Lee Yong Dae is clearly the difference between the two teams here as he is helping Mumbai fight back into this match

20:27 hrs IST: Mumbai look well on their way to win this clash!

20:24 hrs IST: Close game but Mumbai Rockets bag their first game of the tie 12-10!

20:20 hrs IST: Neck and neck fight between the two teams in this game

20:15 hrs IST: Good fight taking place between the two teams at present

20:11 hrs IST: Next up is Mumbai Rockets' trump match as Lee Yong Dae and Nipitphon are taking on Chris Adcock and Mads Kolding in the men's doubles encounter

20:06 hrs IST: If Chennai Smashers win the next match then they win the title!

20:03 hrs IST: Sung Ji Hyun fought well but Sindhu had the final laugh as she wins the match 11-8, 11-8

.@Pvsindhu1 had a wonderful Vodafone #PBL2017 and she finishes on a high! The Smashers lead 3-0 in the tie. #CHEvMUM #TheFinalSmash pic.twitter.com/GPpaciERqc — The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017

20:01 hrs IST: Brilliant court coverage from both players and fantastic action. This is a treat to watch

19:58 hrs IST: Fantastic smashing prowess shown by Sindhu as she leads 6-5 at the break in the second game

19:55 hrs IST: And Sindhu has won the first game 11-8!

19:53 hrs IST: Lovely touch play from Sindhu. She is dominating the match with ease

19:50 hrs IST: Some fantastic rallies! Sindhu is increasing her pace with every shot

19:45 hrs IST: Brilliant play from Sung Ji Hyun. What a deceptive cut drop to take her first point of the match

19:41 hrs IST: And it starts!

19:38 hrs IST: Interestingly Sindhu had won the previous encounter between the two when they met during the group stage

19:35 hrs IST: So both players are in form and this is going to be one exciting match

19:32 hrs IST: While Sindhu defeated Saina Nehwal in the semis on Friday, Sung ousted reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin

19:30 hrs IST: It will be PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun for the second clash which will be a women's singles match

19:26 hrs IST: And they win it! The Adcocks have won the trump match for the Smashers and the Chennai-based team have taken a 2-0 lead!

19:23 hrs IST: What a comeback by the Adcocks in this game.. five straight points to lead 9-6!

19:19 hrs IST: Mumbai are fighting back in the second game by taking a 4-1 lead!

19:15 hrs IST: Fantastic drop shot from Adcock to take the first game 11-9!

19:10 hrs IST: This is what they are playing for!

19:07 hrs IST: A competitive equal match so far with Chennai leading Mumbai 5-4

19:03 hrs IST: And the first point of the final goes to the Adcock couple!

18:59 hrs IST: And the first match will be a trump match for the Chennai Smashers as Chris and Gabrielle Adcock will take on Mumbai Rockets' Nipitphon P and Nadiezda Zieba in the mixed doubles clash

18:55 hrs IST: This is what the two teams will be playing for this Saturday evening

The baddies are ready for #TheFinalSmash in Vodafone #PBL2017 and the trophy is ready to share its views. Let's start the show! pic.twitter.com/YIWZalp8bQ — The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017

18:50 hrs IST: Mumbai Rockets on the other hand needed just two matches to move past the Carolina Marin led Hyderabad Hunters in the other semifinal

18:45 hrs IST: In the semifinal on Friday, the team from Chennai easily defeated led Awadhe Warriors as PV Sindhu beat senior colleague Saina Nehwal for the first time in her career

18:40 hrs IST: Mumbai Rockets finished the PBL group stage in second place with 19 points while the Smashers were third with 18.

18:35 hrs IST: Chennai Smashers will take on Mumbai Rockets in what is expected to be a high octane clash

18:30 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Premier Badminton League final

PV Sindhu has been in a good run of form in recent months, but if she comes up against Sung Ji-Hyun in the final, it will be anything but easy for the Indian badminton star.

Sung has emerged as one of the world's best in recent times, and a possible encounter against Sindhu will be eagerly followed by badminton fans across the country.

With all the singles encounters likely to be very close, the teams could use the doubles ties as their trump matches.