PBL 2017 Final: Chennai Smashers Beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 to Lift Title

PV Sindhu defeated Sung Ji-Hyun to help Chennai Smashers win the PBL 2017 title.

Chennai Smashers lifted the Premier Badminton League 2017 title on Saturday after a 4-3 win over Mumbai Rockets in the final in Delhi.

PV Sindhu defeated the in-form Sung Ji-Hyun 11-8, 11-8, to set Chennai on course for a win in the final. The Smashers started off by winning their trump match.

Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock defeated the Nipitphon Phuangphuapet-Nadiezda Zieba duo of Mumbai Rockets 11-9, 11-6 to give Chennai a 2-0 lead.

Sindhu's win then handed Chennai a 3-0 lead, but Lee Yong Dae and Nipithphon Phuangphuapet won the men's doubles match, Mumbai's trump match, to curtail Chennai's lead to 3-2.

In the next match, HS Prannoy defeated Parupalli Kashyap 11-4, 8-11, 11-8 in a thrilling encounter to level the match at 3-3.

With the final moving into a fifth and deciding match, Mumbai Rockets' Ajay Jayaram and Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Chennai Smashers battled it out for every single point.

The latter, however, won by a scoreline of 9-11, 11-7, 11-3 to hand Chennai Smashers a 4-3 win and the PBL 2017 title.

Winners Chennai received prize money of Rs. 3 crore, while runners-up Mumbai Rockets were awarded Rs. 1.5 crore.

Results:

Mixed doubles: Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock (Chennai Smashers/Trump) beat Nipitphon Phuangphuapet/Nadiezda Zieba (Mumbai Rockets) 11-9, 11-6

Women's singles: PV Sindhu (Chennai Smashers) beats Sung Ji Hyun (Mumbai Rockets) 11-8, 11-8

Men's doubles: Lee Yong Dae/Nipithphon Phuangphuapet (Mumbai Rockets/Trump) beat Chris Adcock/Mads Pieler Kolding (Chennai Smashers) 12-10, 11-6

Men's singles: HS Prannoy (Mumbai Rockets) beats Parupalli Kashyap (Chennai Smashers) 11-4, 8-11, 11-8

Men's singles: Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk (Chennai Smashers) beats Ajay Jayaram (Mumbai Rockets) 9-11, 11-7, 11-3