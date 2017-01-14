 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PBL 2017 Final: Chennai Smashers Beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 to Lift Title

Updated: 14 January 2017 23:16 IST

Chennai Smashers claimed the Premier Badminton League 2017 title on Saturday after edging out Mumbai Rockets 4-3 in a thrilling final

PBL 2017 Final: Chennai Smashers Beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 to Lift Title
PV Sindhu defeated Sung Ji-Hyun to help Chennai Smashers win the PBL 2017 title. © PBL

Chennai Smashers lifted the Premier Badminton League 2017 title on Saturday after a 4-3 win over Mumbai Rockets in the final in Delhi.

PV Sindhu defeated the in-form Sung Ji-Hyun 11-8, 11-8, to set Chennai on course for a win in the final. The Smashers started off by winning their trump match.

Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock defeated the Nipitphon Phuangphuapet-Nadiezda Zieba duo of Mumbai Rockets 11-9, 11-6 to give Chennai a 2-0 lead.

Sindhu's win then handed Chennai a 3-0 lead, but Lee Yong Dae and Nipithphon Phuangphuapet won the men's doubles match, Mumbai's trump match, to curtail Chennai's lead to 3-2.

In the next match, HS Prannoy defeated Parupalli Kashyap 11-4, 8-11, 11-8 in a thrilling encounter to level the match at 3-3.

With the final moving into a fifth and deciding match, Mumbai Rockets' Ajay Jayaram and Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Chennai Smashers battled it out for every single point.

The latter, however, won by a scoreline of 9-11, 11-7, 11-3 to hand Chennai Smashers a 4-3 win and the PBL 2017 title.

Winners Chennai received prize money of Rs. 3 crore, while runners-up Mumbai Rockets were awarded Rs. 1.5 crore.

Results:

Mixed doubles: Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock (Chennai Smashers/Trump) beat Nipitphon Phuangphuapet/Nadiezda Zieba (Mumbai Rockets) 11-9, 11-6

Women's singles: PV Sindhu (Chennai Smashers) beats Sung Ji Hyun (Mumbai Rockets) 11-8, 11-8

Men's doubles: Lee Yong Dae/Nipithphon Phuangphuapet (Mumbai Rockets/Trump) beat Chris Adcock/Mads Pieler Kolding (Chennai Smashers) 12-10, 11-6

Men's singles: HS Prannoy (Mumbai Rockets) beats Parupalli Kashyap (Chennai Smashers) 11-4, 8-11, 11-8

Men's singles: Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk (Chennai Smashers) beats Ajay Jayaram (Mumbai Rockets) 9-11, 11-7, 11-3

Topics : Badminton Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Ajay Jayaram Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar Parupalli Kashyap
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chennai Smashers have won the PBL 2017 title
  • Chennai defeated Mumbai Rockets 4-3 in the final
  • PV Sindhu of Chennai defeated Sung Ji-Hyun in her singles match
Related Articles
PBL 2017 Final, Highlights: PV Sindhu-Led Chennai Rockets Beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 to Win Title
PBL 2017 Final, Highlights: PV Sindhu-Led Chennai Rockets Beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 to Win Title
Chennai Masters to Take on Mumbai Rockets in PBL Final
Chennai Masters to Take on Mumbai Rockets in PBL Final
Carolina Marin, Sameer Verma Guide Hyderabad Hunters to PBL Semis
Carolina Marin, Sameer Verma Guide Hyderabad Hunters to PBL Semis
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.