PBL 2017: Delhi Acers Beat Chennai Smashers to Register First Win

Updated: 08 January 2017 23:00 IST

Delhi Acers cruised to a comfortable 5-2 victory over Chennai Smashers in the Premier Badminton League on Sunday

PV Sindhu won her match against Tanvi Lad, but Chennai Smashers lost 2-5 on the night. © AFP

Title-holders Delhi Acers registered their first win in Premier Badminton League 2017, as they brushed aside Chennai Smashers by a scoreline of 5-2 on Sunday, January 8.

After winning their first three matches of the evening to grab a 3-0 lead, Delhi won the men's doubles tie, which was their trump match, to take an unassailable 5-0 lead.

Chennai Smashers then curtailed the margin of defeat to 2-5 after PV Sindhu notched up an easy win in the team's trump match against Tanvi Lad.

Jan Jorgensen defeated Tommy Sugiarto in the evening's opening match to give Delhi a 1-0 lead, before they won the mixed doubles match to extend it to 2-0.

In the men's singles match, Son Wan Ho defeated Parupalli Kashyap to hand Delhi a crucial 3-0 lead, which set them on course for a comfortable 5-2 victory.

Topics : Badminton Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Jan O Jorgensen Parupalli Kashyap
Highlights
  • Delhi Acers beat Chennai Smashers 5-2 in PBL 2017
  • This was Delhi's first win of the season
  • PV Sindhu won her singles match vs Tanvi Lad
