PBL 2017: PV Sindhu Beats Cheung Ngan Yi as Chennai Smashers Inch Closer to Win

PV Sindhu bounced back from a poor start in the first game to beat Cheung Ngan Yi of Bengaluru Blasters 12-10, 11-6 and give Chennai Smashers a 3-0 lead in their match at Premier Badminton League 2017 on Tuesday, January 3.

Sindhu trailed 0-5 at one point in the first game, before comeing back strongly in the match. During the tight game, the Indian badminton star saved one game poiny before eventually prevailing 12-10.

In the second game, Sindhu edged ahead after both players were tied at 4-4. She closed out the game at 11-6 to win the match and hand Chennai two points from the trump match.

Earlier in the evening, Chennai's Parupalli Kashyap defeated Bengaluru's Sourabh Verma 11-8, 11-5.