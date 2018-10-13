Parupalli Kashyap Loses Passport In Amsterdam, Requests Sushma Swaraj For Help

India's star shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Saturday requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help after losing his passport in Amsterdam while travelling to Odense for the Denmark Open. Parupalli Kashyap shared his ordeal on his official Twitter account on Saturday. He sought Sushma Swaraj's intervention and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. "Good Morning Ma'am, I've lost my passport at Amsterdam last night . I have to travel to Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open,Germany . My ticket for Denmark is on Sunday, 14th October .I request help in this matter . @SushmaSwaraj @Ra_THORe @himantabiswa @narendramodi", he captioned on Twitter.

P Kashyap is set to get married to Saina Nehwal on December 16, 2018. Former world number one Nehwal had confirmed reports that had been circulating in the media for quite some time. Opening on her marriage with 32-year-old Kashyap, Nehwal said that the time was right to exchange marriage vows.

Both the badminton players, who have been training with Pullela Gopichand since 2005, are said to have been dating for the past 10 years. Nehwal confirmed her wedding with the 57th-ranked Kashyap to the Times of India. Rumours about their love affair had been swirling for some time but the pair always maintained a studied silence until now.

Nehwal, 28, said she had started dating Kashyap, 32, in 2007 after they began going on tours together but delayed the marriage in order to focus on their careers.