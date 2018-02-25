Parupalli Kashyap Hopes Austrian Open Triumph Will Lead To Good 2018 Season

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap hopes the title win in the Austrian Open will lead to a good season as he aims to climb up the rankings. World No.44 Kashyap thrashed June Wei Cheam of Malaysia 23-21, 21-14 in just 37 minutes in the final in Vienna on Saturday night as the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion stepped on the podium after a span of about three years. Due to injuries for the past few years, Kashyap's rankings have taken a hit. He was not named in the national squad for the CWG 2018 in April. Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy are ranked ahead of the 2012 Olympic quarter-finalist.

"I am feeling good about winning a tournament after a long time. Just want to thank Gopi (Chand) Sir and all the coaching staff at the academy," Kashyap said in a release.

"I have worked really hard for a while now and want to keep winning and keep the momentum going in my favour so that I can progress through the rankings gradually," he added.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad wants to break into the top 30 by the end of June.

"There are no major tournaments for me until May or June so by then I hope I can make it to the top 30," he said.

On his CWG non-selection, Kashyap said: "I think injuries took a toll on my qualification for CWG as I couldn't get my ranking up in time but the credit goes to the players who qualified and are worthy of their spot.