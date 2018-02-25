 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton

Parupalli Kashyap Hopes Austrian Open Triumph Will Lead To Good 2018 Season

Updated: 25 February 2018 17:00 IST

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad wants to break into the top 30 by the end of June.

Parupalli Kashyap Hopes Austrian Open Triumph Will Lead To Good 2018 Season
Parupalli Kashyap beat June Wei Cheam of Malaysia in the final. © Twitter

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap hopes the title win in the Austrian Open will lead to a good season as he aims to climb up the rankings. World No.44 Kashyap thrashed June Wei Cheam of Malaysia 23-21, 21-14 in just 37 minutes in the final in Vienna on Saturday night as the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion stepped on the podium after a span of about three years. Due to injuries for the past few years, Kashyap's rankings have taken a hit. He was not named in the national squad for the CWG 2018 in April. Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy are ranked ahead of the 2012 Olympic quarter-finalist.

"I am feeling good about winning a tournament after a long time. Just want to thank Gopi (Chand) Sir and all the coaching staff at the academy," Kashyap said in a release.

"I have worked really hard for a while now and want to keep winning and keep the momentum going in my favour so that I can progress through the rankings gradually," he added.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad wants to break into the top 30 by the end of June.

"There are no major tournaments for me until May or June so by then I hope I can make it to the top 30," he said.

On his CWG non-selection, Kashyap said: "I think injuries took a toll on my qualification for CWG as I couldn't get my ranking up in time but the credit goes to the players who qualified and are worthy of their spot.

"Srikanth and Prannoy have been exceptional in the last six months and they deserve to be representing India at the Commonwealth Games and I hope the team can return with medals."

Topics : Parupalli Kashyap Badminton
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India Open 2018: PV Sindhu Enters Semis As Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out
India Open 2018: PV Sindhu Enters Semis As Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out
India Open Badminton To Be Held From January 30
India Open Badminton To Be Held From January 30
Premier Badminton League: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Guide Awadhe Warriors To 4-3 Win
Premier Badminton League: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Guide Awadhe Warriors To 4-3 Win
Korea Open: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Progress To Quarters; Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth Lose
Korea Open: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Progress To Quarters; Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth Lose
HS Prannoy Jumps Two Spots To Be Ranked No 15
HS Prannoy Jumps Two Spots To Be Ranked No 15
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.