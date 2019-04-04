Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out, Kidambi Srikanth Advances To Next Round

Premier Indian badminton player PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Open 2019 as she lost 18-21, 7-21 in straight games to South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in second round on Thursday. In the men's singles category, eighth seeded Kidambi Srikanth outclassed Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-11, 21-15 to advance to the next round. The fifth seeded Sindhu was the last hope for India in the women's singles category after her compatriot Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament in the first round. Following the loss, the head-to-head battle between Sindhu and her South Korean counterpart stands all square at 8-8.