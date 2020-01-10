 
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Crash Out In Quarter-Finals

Updated: 10 January 2020 15:06 IST

PV Sindhu's poor form continued as she crashed out of the Malaysia Masters in the quarter-finals.

PV Sindhu lost 16-21, 16-21 to Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying. © Twitter

PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters after losng 16-21, 16-21 to Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu Ying, while Saina Nehwal was thrashed 8-21, 7-21 by Spain's Carolina Marin on Friday. Sindhu kept the pressure on the world no.1 Ying in the first game, with the scores level at 15-15 at one point, but a four-point streak helped Tai Tzu Ying take the advantage. The second game was a one-sided affair for the most part, with Ying opening up a nine-point gap with Sindhu. Sindhu won five points in a row from being 11-20 down to bring the score to 16-20, but the late fight back was not enough as her poor form continued.

This was Sindhu's second consecutive loss to Tzu Ying. She had lost to her at the quarterfinals of the French open in October last year.

Olympic champio nCarolina Marin ran riot against Saina, winning both the games with ease.

Sixth seed Sindhu notched up a commanding 21-10, 21-15 victory over Japan's Aya Ohori in her pre-quarter-final match against Japan's Aya Ohori that lasted just over half an hour.

Tai Tzu Ying previously beat South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun 21-18, 16-21, 21-10.

Saina Nehwal beat eighth seed An Se Young of South Korea 25-23, 21-12 to make it to the quarter-finals.

In the men's singles, India's challenge ended after both Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy crashed out in the second round on Thursday.

While Verma lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 19-21 20-22, Prannoy was shown the door by top seed Kento Momota of Japan 14-21 16-21.

Highlights
  • PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were knocked out of the Malaysia Masters
  • Sindhu was defeated by world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying 16,-21, 16-21
  • Saina Nehwal lost 8-21, 7-21 to Olympic champion Carolina Marin
