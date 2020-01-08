Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance; Kidambi Srikanth Makes 1st Round Exit

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to second round of the Malaysia Masters with by easing past their first-round opponents. Kidambi Srikanth, however, crashed out in the first round of the Malaysia Masters after losing in straight games to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei on Wednesday. Saina Nehwal got India off to a winning start as she defeated Lianne Tan of Belgium 21-15, 21-17 while PV Sindhu got the better of Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia. Sindhu won her first round game 21-15, 21-13 in a match that lasted 35 minutes.

Kidambi Srikanth showed some girt in the the first game that ended 17-21 in favour of the number two seed. Tien Chen proved to be too good for the Indian shuttler in the second game as he finished the game off in just 30 minutes. In the second game, the Kidambi Srikanth could only manage five points. Earlier in the day, India's Sai Praneeth was also knocked out in the first round as he lost to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.

On Tuesday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked number 12 in the BWF rankings, lost to world number 19 Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.

Lakshya Sen, who had recently claimed the Bangladesh International Challenge, failed to qualify for the main draw as he went down to Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-11, 18-21, 14-21 in a hard-fought match.

In the qualifying stage, Shubhankar Dey too lost his match against Malaysia's Liew Daren.

The women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also failed to make the main draw.

The duo lost to Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto of Indonesia.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap and Sameer Verma will start their campaign in the Super 500 tournament.