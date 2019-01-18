 
Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal Books Semi-Finals Berth, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out

Updated: 18 January 2019 17:04 IST

Saina Nehwal defeated Nozomi Okuhara in 48 minutes at the Malaysia Masters.

Saina Nehwal entered the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2019. © AFP

Saina Nehwal stunned superior seeded Nozomi Okuhara 21-18, 23-21 in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2019 on Friday. The premier Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal clinched victory against her Japanese counterpart in a match that lasted for 48 minutes. Meanwhile, there was some bad news for Indian fans in the men's singles category as Kidambi Srikanth lost his quarterfinal to exit the tournament. The Indian, seeded seventh, lost 23-21, 16-21, 17-21 to 4th seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea in a match lasting one hour and 12 minutes.

On Thursday, Nehwal had registered a comfortable 21-14, 21-16 win against Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin in the second round.

In her previous match, Saina got off to a solid start, taking a strong 11-3 lead against Yin at mid-break in the first game. Continuing with the momentum, Saina finished the first game 21-14.

In the second game, Yin showed some resilience but still went into the mid-break, trailing 7-11. In the second half of the second game, Saina gave her Hong Kong opponent very few chances and wrapped up the game 21-16 in her favour.

