Macau Open Highlights: Saina Nehwal In Quarter-Finals, Defeats Dinar Dyah Ayustine

Saina Nehwal is the top seed at the Macau Open Grand Prix Gold.

Saina Nehwal is the top seed at the Macau Open Grand Prix Gold. © AFP

Saina Nehwal, after a hard-fought win in the first round, was again stretched to third game in the pre-quarterfinals by Indonesian Dinar Dyah Ayustine at the Macau Open Grand Prix Gold. The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, however, prevailed. Get highlights of Saina Nehwal vs Dinar Dyah Ayustine badminton match here. (NEWS)

11:42 IST: Saina wins the third game 21-12 and takes the match!!

11:41 IST: Saina is on verge of winning the match as she has taken a 19-12 lead

11:37 IST: Saina Nehwal has taken a huge 15-9 lead now

11:29 IST: Saina has come back strong and is leading 6-5

11:27 IST: the decisive third game starts and Saina is trailing 3-2

11:23 IST: Saina wins second game 21-18 to restore parity

11:20 IST: Indonesian levels scores at 18-18

11:17 IST: The young Indonesian is showing determination as she reduces the lead to 18-15

11:14 IST: Saina is nailing it as she leads 18-12

11:11 IST: Saina is leading 13-8 now. The Indonesian has reduced the gap

11:06 IST: Saina is 11-3 aged in second game

11:04 IST: Saina has taken a 8-3 lead

11:03 IST: The Indian comes back to level scores at 3-3

11:02 IST: Saina concedes 3-0 lead in second game

10:59 IST: Saina Nehwal loses first game 21-17

10:58 IST: The Indonesian extends her lead to 19-15

10:54 IST: Dinar has taken 16-14 lead

10:51 IST: Dinar is not ready to go down without a fight as she levels scores at 13-13

10:48 IST: Saina Nehwal takes a 10-7 lead at half-way stage in the first game

10:44 IST: Saina has levelled scores at 5-5

10:41 IST: Dinar has taken an early 3-1 lead

10:38 IST: Action starts!

10:37 IST: Saina's match to start soon.

10:35 IST: Welcome all!

While Saina is the top seed and world No. l1, her 22-year-old opponent Dinar is world No. 50.

After PV Sindhu's withdrawal, Saina is the highest-ranked Indian in the tournament.

Earlier, Saina Nehwal fought hard to defeat Indonesia's Hanna Ramadini in the first round.

World No. 11 Saina won 21-23, 21-14, 21-18 against world No. 44 Hanna. Saina, who was expected to win the tie easily, was given a reality check by the Indonesian.

In the first game, Saina could not take lead even once as she lost it 21-23. The 2012 London bronze medallist regained composure in the second game and did not give Ramdini any chance.

The third game had the same story as Saina won it comfortably.