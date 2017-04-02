Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, India Open 2017 Final: Indian Star Looks To Avenge Rio Games Loss

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin meet for the 9th time when they face each other at India Open final.

PV Sindhu delivered a scintillating performance to overcome second-seeded South Korean Sung Ji Hyun 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 to enter her maiden women's singles final at the USD 325,000 India Open Superseries on Saturday. On Sunday, the World No.5 will take on arch-rival and top seed Carolina Marin of Spain. Sindhu has a 3-5 record against the Spaniard, who she lost to during the famous 2016 Rio Olympic Games final. However, the Indian came out on top in their last meet in Dubai with the 21-year-old Sindhu winning in straight games.

After vanquishing compatriot Saina Nehwal in the quarter-final, Sindhu faced her toughest challenge in the form of Sung Ji Hyun. However, the Indian came out with flying colours, needing one hour and 16 minutes to move past the World No.4 to enter the summit clash.

After winning a closely contested first game, Sung found her feet in the second game to easily win several points and push the match into the decider.

However, Sindhu turned the tables on Sung in the third game and led from start to finish to book her berth in the final.

With the win, Sindhu extended her record to 7-4 against the South Korean. It was sweet revenge for the Hyderabadi, who lost their previous encounter in three games at the Dubai World Superseries Finals in December 2016.

Meanwhile, two-time World Champion Carolina defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, 21-16 21-14 in an one-sided contest to reach the final.