Live Badminton Blog, Hong Kong Open Superseries, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: Indian Aims To Conquer World No. 1

PV Sindhu on Saturday defeated Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final to set up summit clash with World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the Hong Kong Open Superseries. The Hyderabad shuttler outplayed Intanon 21-17, 21-17 which lasted 43 minutes. In the first game, Sindhu displayed a substantially improved performance and played aggressively throughout which helped her to seal the final berth. Sindhu was trailing early in the second game but soon the Indian shuttler bounced back in style and matched the pace of her opponent.

Last year's finalist, Sindhu moved well and seemed always ready for the shuttle. She dominated the front court, defended well and maintained her attack to outclass the world no. 6 Thai 21-17, 21-17 in a 43-minute women's singles match. It was their sixth meeting and Sindhu was lagging 1-4 in the head-to-head count. The only time the Indian had beaten Intanon was at the 2015 Korea Open when the match went to the decider. Sindhu, a silver medallist at World Championship, will hope to emulate Saina Nehwal and Prakash Padukone, who had clinched this title in 2010 and 1982.

Catch the live action and updates of the women's singles final of the Hong Kong Superseries between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying, straight from the Hong Kong Coliseum

13:35 IST: Consecutive two points for the India, she trails 7-4.

13:34 IST: Effortless play from Tai Tzu Ying, she takes a huge five-point lead 7-2.

13:31 IST: Brilliant challenge taken by Tai Tzu Ying, she leads 4-2.

13:30 IST: Sindhu takes the first point of the match. Tai Tzu Ying puts the shuttle wide of the line.

13:28 IST: Match time! Tai Tzu Ying takes the first point of the first game.

13:27 IST: Tai Tzu Ying enjoys 7-3 advantage over Sindhu in their ten meeting so far.

13:20 IST: We are just minutes away from the match. Both players have walked out in the middle.

13:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the final match between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying.

Locking horns with Intanon after 18 months, Sindhu showed her prowess as she countered the deceptive strokes of her rival with her better defence, which included superb backhand returns and attacking game plan.