PV Sindhu crashed out in the first round of Korea Open after losing to Zhang Beiwen of USA 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 on Wednesday. PV Sindhu won the first game comfortably but the American shuttler came back strongly to win the next two games. India's Saina Nehwal will compete in her first round match later in the day. Fifth-seeded Sindhu, who became the first Indian to win Badminton World Championships gold last month, squandered a first-game advantage and went down 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 by World No. 10 Beiwen in a contest that lasted for almost an hour.

It was a tough loss for the reigning world champion as she had a match point in the second game. But the American hung in their and closed out the match comfortably eventually. With the win, Beiwen snapped a three-match losing streak against the Indian.

This was a second successive early exit for Sindhu. The 24-year-old had crashed out of the China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament as she went down fighting to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong last week.

In men's singles, Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth made an early exit from the ongoing Korea Open Super 500 tournament after he was forced to retire midway in his first-round match against Anders Antonsen of Denmark on Wednesday.

Praneeth had lost the first game 9-21 and was trailing 7-11 in the second when he chose to retire because of injury and thus sending Antonsen through to the round of 16.

The 27-year-old had entered the Korea Open on the back of an exit at the quarterfinal stage of the China Open last week where he lost to World No. 9 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Before that, he had won bronze medal at the World Championships in Basel, ending India's 36-year drought for a medal in men's singles category.

(With IANS inputs)