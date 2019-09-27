Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap Beats Jan O Jorgensen To Advance To Semi-Finals

Parupalli Kashyap stormed through to the semi-finals of Korea Open. © Twitter
Parupalli Kashyap defeated Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark in straight games to advance to the semi-finals of the Korea Open on Friday. Kashyap took the first game 24-22 but in the second game the Indian shuttler did not gave Jorgensen any chance as he took the second game 21-8 to advance to the next stage of the tournament.
More to follow...
