Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap Beats Jan O Jorgensen To Advance To Semi-Finals

Updated: 27 September 2019 14:42 IST

Parupalli Kashyap stormed through to the semi-finals of Korea Open. © Twitter

Parupalli Kashyap defeated Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark in straight games to advance to the semi-finals of the Korea Open on Friday. Kashyap took the first game 24-22 but in the second game the Indian shuttler did not gave Jorgensen any chance as he took the second game 21-8 to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

More to follow...

