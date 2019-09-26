Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday advanced to the Korea Open men's singles quarterfinals after a three-game triumph over Malaysia's Daren Liew in Incheon. Parupalli Kashyap prevailed 21-17 11-21 21-12 in a contest that lasted 56 minutes. He will next square off against the winner of the match between eighth-seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen. The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist is the lone Indian left in fray in BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Earlier, world champion PV Sindhu and seasoned Saina Nehwal crashed out following first-round setbacks.

While Sindhu lost 7-21 24-22 15-21 to Beiwen Zhang of United States in her opening-round match, London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21 and 1-8 against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun when she was forced to retire due to illness.

World Championship men's singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth also bowed out early from the tournament.