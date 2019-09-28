 
Korea Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap Knocked Out After Losing To Kento Momota, India's Campaign Ends

Updated: 28 September 2019 17:01 IST

Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap was beaten 13-21, 15-21 by world number 1 Kento Momota in the semi-final of the Korea Open badminton tournament

Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap struggled to keep up with Kento Momota

Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out of the Korea Open badminton tournament after losing in straight games to Japan's Kento Momota in the semi-finals on Saturday. Momota, who is ranked number one in the world, cruised to a 21-13, 21-15 win over the Indian shuttler as he sealed a berth in the final, which will take place on Sunday. Momota outplayed Kashyap for most of the match with the latter struggling to keep up with his Japanese opponent. Kashyap had reached the semi-final after defeating Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark in the previous round.

Kento Momota took an 11-7 advantage in the first mid-game interval and soon after the match resumed, he won two points in a row to make it 13-7. Kashyap kept trying to close the gap, but Momota comfortably won the first game 21-13.

The second game was poised evenly at 3-2 when Momota suddenly took the game away from his opponent with three powerful smashes to make it 6-2. He won two more points on the trot before Kashyap finally broke his streak and won three points in a row himself.

Momota was in a comfortable position yet again in the mid-game interval, sitting on top with an 11-7 lead again. But Kashyap fought back strongly after the break. After Momota made it 12-7, Kashyap won five consecutive points to level the scores at 12-12.

But that was where his resistance ended. Kento Momota went on to win five points of his own and wrestled back the advantage with a 17-12 lead. He then raced to match point and a powerful smash by Parupalli Kashyap could only delay Momota's inevitable victory.

Kento Momota will now face Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the Korea Open final.

