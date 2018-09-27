 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Korea Open: Saina Nehwal Beats Ga Eun Kim To Enter Quarter-Finals

Updated: 27 September 2018 15:03 IST

Fifth seeded Saina Nehwal defeated her South Korean rival Ga Eun Kim in a match that lasted for 37 minutes.

Korea Open: Saina Nehwal Beats Ga Eun Kim To Enter Quarter-Finals
Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run to enter the quarter-finals. © Instagram

Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run to enter the quarter-finals of the Korea Open 2018 quarterfinals on Thursday. Fifth seeded Saina Nehwal defeated her South Korean rival Ga Eun Kim 21-18, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 37 minutes.

It was the first time that Saina Nehwal came against the World No. 80 Ga Eun Kim.

In the first game, Saina maintained an upper hand till the initial 16 points. From there, Saina faced a challenge from Kim, who levelled the score at 17-17. However, the South Korean failed to maintain her composure from there and went on to lose the game.

In the second game, the unseeded South Korean took a lead at the mid-game interval. However, Saina came from behind to close the game and win the match.

Comments
Topics : Saina Nehwal Badminton
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Saina Nehwal defeated her South Korean rival Ga Eun Kim
  • Saina came from behind to close the game and win the match
  • It was the first time that Saina Nehwal came against the World No. 80
Related Articles
Korea Open 2018: Saina Nehwal Advances To Second Round; Sameer Verma Bows Out
Korea Open 2018: Saina Nehwal Advances To Second Round; Sameer Verma Bows Out
Saina Nehwal To Marry Parupalli Kashyap On December 16: Reports
Saina Nehwal To Marry Parupalli Kashyap On December 16: Reports
China Open: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out, PV Sindhu Progresses To Second Round
China Open: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out, PV Sindhu Progresses To Second Round
Japan Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses In Quarters, Indian Campaign Ends With A Whimper
Japan Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses In Quarters, Indian Campaign Ends With A Whimper
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Look To Change Colour Of Medal In Tokyo 2020 Olympics
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Look To Change Colour Of Medal In Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.