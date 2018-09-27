Korea Open: Saina Nehwal Beats Ga Eun Kim To Enter Quarter-Finals

Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run to enter the quarter-finals of the Korea Open 2018 quarterfinals on Thursday. Fifth seeded Saina Nehwal defeated her South Korean rival Ga Eun Kim 21-18, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 37 minutes.

It was the first time that Saina Nehwal came against the World No. 80 Ga Eun Kim.

In the first game, Saina maintained an upper hand till the initial 16 points. From there, Saina faced a challenge from Kim, who levelled the score at 17-17. However, the South Korean failed to maintain her composure from there and went on to lose the game.

In the second game, the unseeded South Korean took a lead at the mid-game interval. However, Saina came from behind to close the game and win the match.