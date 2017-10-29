Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto, French Open Super Series Final Live: Indian Star Looks To Clinch Another Title

India's Kidambi Srikanth came back from a game down to beat compatriot HS Prannoy and advance to the men's singles final of the French Open Superseries on Saturday. By doing so he became the first Indian male to reach the final of the French Open. The 24-year-old will look to overcome his final hurdle in form of Japan's Kenta Nishimoto to clinch his maiden French Open title. If the Indian wins, he will become only the fourth male player in the history of the game to win four singles Superseries titles in a calendar year. On the other hand, Nishimoto will also aim to become the first man from his country to win the tournament.

Catch live action and updates of the French Open Super Series final match between Kidambi Srikanth and Kenta Nishimoto.

20:01 IST: A Brilliant comeback from Srikanth, levels at 9-9.

19:58 IST: Nishimoto takes a big three-point lead, 8-5.

19:57 IST: Jump and smash! Srikanth levels at 4-4.

19:56 IST: Nishimoto takes a two-point lead in the first game, 4-2.

19:55 IST: Nishimoto makes a comeback, levels at 2-2.

19:54 IST: Srikanth serves and wins the first point of the game.

19:53 IST: Game time!

19:48 IST: Kidambi Srikanth and Kenta Nishimoto take the court for the French Open Super Series final.

19:40 IST: We are just minutes away from Srikanth's match. Stay tuned folks!

19:36 IST: Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia beat Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen of China 22-20, 21-15 to win the mixed doubles French Open Superseries title.

19:30 IST: In the mixed doubles event, Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia have won the first set 22-20 against Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen of China.

19:11 IST: Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia beat Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea 21-17, 21-15 to win the Women's doubles title

19:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the French Open Superseries final match between Kidambi Srikanth and Kenta Nishimoto.

In the first game of the men's singles semis, Prannoy dominated the proceedings as Srikanth gave away easy points. Prannoy held a comfortable lead over his compatriot throughout the match. Srikanth tried fighting back but to no avail as Prannoy won the first game 21-14.

In the second game, the Guntur shuttler had a slight edge over his opponent, but Prannoy bounced back with quick points to take the lead. At the break, Srikanth trailed Prannoy 10-11. The rest of the game saw both the Indians fight neck-and-neck before Prannoy took a two-point lead. However, the 24-year-old had other plans as he fought valiantly to level the match 1-1 by winning the game 21-19.

Going in the third and decisive game, Srikanth looked confident as he held a comfortable lead. But then again Prannoy earned quick points and left Srikanth trailing. Most of the third game transpired in the same fashion with the same result as well. Srikanth took important points at crucial junctures of the game to throw Prannoy off his game and enter the final of the tournament.