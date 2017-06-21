 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth Advance In Australian Open

Updated: 21 June 2017 15:35 IST

Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth progressed to the second round but four others were knocked out in the first round itself.

Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth Advance In Australian Open
Saina showed her masterclass to beat Korean oppponent in straight games © AFP

Indian shuttlers had a mixed day at the Australian Open Super Series as Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth progressed to the second round but four others were knocked out in the first round itself, here. Srikanth, who won the Indonesia Open last week, continued his good form by defeating Chinese Taipei Kan Chao Yu 21-13 21-16 in the men's singles opening round while Sai Praneeth had to sweat it out to register a hard-fought 10-21 21-12 21-10 win over Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto. Srikanth will next play top seed Son Wan Ho of Korea, while Sai Praneeth will be up against Huang Yuxiang of China.

In the women's singles, Saina was up against a tough opponent in fourth seed Sung Ji Hyun of Korea but the former world no.1 showed her masterclass to beat her opponent in straight games 21-10 21-16.

Later in the day, fifth seed PV Sindhu will play Japan's Sayaka Sato while Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will take on Chen Xiaoxin of China.

However, it was curtains for HS Prannoy, who lost in the semi-finals in Indonesia, Ajay Jayram, Praupalli Kashyap and Siril Verma in the men's singles first round.

Up against seventh seed Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, Jayram fought hard before losing 14-21 21-10 21-9.

Returning from injury, Kashyap too gave Son Wan Ho of Korea a run for his money before losing the duel 21-18 14-21 21-15 in an energy-sapping match that last more than an hour.

Young Siril Verma was shown the door by Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark 16-21 8-21 while Prannoy lost 19-21 13-21 against Rajiv Ouseph of England.

Indian men's and women's doubles pairs too witnessed a disappointing campaign.

The men's doubles pair of Francis Alwin and Tarun Kona lost in the opening round 17-21 15-21 to Indonesian-Malaysia combination of Hendra Setiawan Boon Heong Tan, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy were knocked out 20-22 6-21 by third seeds Takeshi Kamura Keigo Sonoda of Japan.

Topics : Saina Nehwal Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Srikanth continued his form by defeating Chinese Taipei Kan Chao Yu
  • Sai Praneeth had to sweat it out to register a hard-fought win
  • Saina defeated Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in straight games 21-10 21-16
Related Articles
Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy Stuns Lee Chong Wei; Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Bow Out
Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy Stuns Lee Chong Wei; Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Bow Out
Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Win In Indonesia Open
Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Win In Indonesia Open
Thailand Open: B Sai Praneeth Reaches Final; Saina Nehwal Loses In Semis
Thailand Open: B Sai Praneeth Reaches Final; Saina Nehwal Loses In Semis
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.