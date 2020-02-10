 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth Look To Lead India To Victory At Asia Team Championship

Updated: 10 February 2020 15:49 IST

The Indian men's Badminton team will look to win medals to secure crucial ranking points ahead of the Olympics.

Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth Look To Lead India To Victory At Asia Team Championship
Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth will lead India at the Asia Team Championship. © Twitter

Unfazed by fears of coronavirus, a full-strength Indian men's team has landed in Manila to compete at the Asia Team Championships from Tuesday, eyeing a medal-winning performance which will give players crucial ranking points in the Olympic year. The Indian women's team, which was supposed to be led by young shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod, chose not to travel for the competition in Philippines, fearing the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 900 lives in China so far.

A 44-year-old Chinese tourist from Wuhan had died on February 1 in Philippines, which has reported three virus cases so far. The two others were discharged from hospital after their tests were reported to be negative.

Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth and 2019 world championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth will lead the Indian team which also has HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey and young Lakshya Sen.

The Indian men's team, which won the bronze medal in the 2016 Championship, was initially clubbed with two-time defending champions Indonesia and hosts Philippines in Group A but with China and Hong Kong not playing due to a travel ban on them by the Philippines, the draw was re-worked at the team managers' meeting on Monday.

India are now placed in Group B alongside Malaysia and Kazakhstan. The top two teams from each of the four groups will make it to the quarterfinals.

India, who had lost to China 1-3 in the last edition in 2018, will begin their campaign against Kazakhstan on Tuesday before taking on Malaysia on Thursday.

This is only the third edition of the Asia Team championship, which serves as Asia qualifiers for the Thomas and Uber Cups. Praneeth and Co. are expected to have an easy outing against Kazakhstan, who are not a prominent badminton nation, but the clash against Malaysia will be an interesting one.

Malaysia boast of a young team, comprising world no. 14 Lee Zii Jia, 2014 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Cheam June Wei and Leong Jun Hao, a former three-time silver medallist at World Junior Championships.

In doubles, Malaysia have world no. 17 pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, who claimed the Thailand Masters title last month, and the pair of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, who were part of 2018 Asian team Championship bronze medal winning team, in their team.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Badminton Kidambi Srikanth B. Sai Praneeth
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India have been grouped with Malaysia and Kazakhstan
  • The women's team chose not to compete due to coronavirus fears
  • The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals
Related Articles
Thailand Masters: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Gun For Olympic Qualification
Thailand Masters: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Gun For Olympic Qualification
Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu Advances, Saina Nehwal And Kidambi Srikanth Crash Out
Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu Advances, Saina Nehwal And Kidambi Srikanth Crash Out
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance; Kidambi Srikanth Makes 1st Round Exit
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance; Kidambi Srikanth Makes 1st Round Exit
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Eye Improved Showing In 2020
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Eye Improved Showing In 2020
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out, Sourabh Verma And Rituparna Das Enter Semifinals
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out, Sourabh Verma And Rituparna Das Enter Semifinals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.