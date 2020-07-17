Badminton star Jwala Gutta got engaged to Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal on her 37th birthday on Sunday. She took to Twitter to announce the development on Monday. "N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!" she wrote. "Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!" she added. "Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure," she concluded her tweet, which also included photos of the happy couple.

N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!

Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure pic.twitter.com/qjqVkK6CWo — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 7, 2020

Vishnu Vishal also shared a tweet announcing the news.

Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..



Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings



thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020

Aryan is Vishal's son with his previous marriage with actor Rajini Natraj. Jwala Gutta too was married earlier, to fellow badminton player Chetan Anand from 2005 to 2011.

Gutta and Vishal had confirmed their relationship around two years ago.

Promoted

Vishal often features in Jwala Gutta's Instagram posts.

On his birthday earlier this year, she shared a photo with him and wrote "Happiest birthday baby. Keep shining."

Jwala Gutta was conferred with the Arjuna Award, India's second-highest national award for sportspersons.