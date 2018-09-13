 
Japan Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out In Second Round, Kidambi Srikanth Advances
Updated: 13 September 2018 15:07 IST

India ace shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Japan Open after losing her second round match to China's Fangjie Gao.

© AFP

The Rio Olympics silver medallist suffered a 18-21, 19-21 defeat to her Chinese opponent.

Sindhu, who won a silver medal at the recently-concluded 2018 Asian Games, had won her first round match on Wednesday against World No. 13 Sayaka Takahashi. She edged past Takahashi 21-17, 7-21, 21-13.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy was knocked out after losing 14-21, 17-21 to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in Round 2.

In the other men's singles match, seventh seeded Kidambi Srikanth outclassed unseeded Vincent Ki Wing Wong from Hong Kong 21-15, 21-14 in a match that lasted for 36 minutes to advance to the next round.

 

Topics : PV Sindhu Badminton Badminton
Highlights
  • Sindhu suffered a 18-21, 19-21 defeat to her Chinese opponent
  • Sindhu won her first round match against Sayaka Takahashi
  • Sindhu recently won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games
