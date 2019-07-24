 
Japan Open 2019: HS Prannoy Stuns Kidambi Srikanth In First Round

Updated: 24 July 2019 10:50 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Kidambi Srikanth's bad run in 2019 continued as he was knocked out in the first round of the Japan Open after losing to H.S. Prannoy on Wednesday.

HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of the Japan Open 2019. © Twitter

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth's bad run in 2019 continued as he bowed out of the Japan Open after suffering a stunning defeat to compatriot H.S. Prannoy in the opening round of the $750,000 tournament on Wednesday. Prannoy defeated Srikanth 13-21, 21-11, 22-20 in a match that lasted for an hour. Eighth seed Srikanth was able to clinch the first game comprehensively 21-13. However, Prannoy came out with a stunning fightback in the next two games to clinch the match and progress to the next round of the competition.

Before Wednesday's match, the duo had faced each other five times in the past, with Srikanth emerging victorious on four occasions.

In the Indonesia Open as well, Srikanth was not able to go far as he suffered a 17-21, 19-21 loss to NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in a 39-minute second round contest.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles event, the Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Reddy N. Sikki also crashed out of the tournament after losing their opening match 11-21, 14-21 to Chinese pair of Zhend Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiaong in less than 30 minutes. 

Later in the day, Sameer Verma and P.V. Sindhu will be beginning their campaign. Verma will face Denmark's Anders Antonsen while Sindhu will compete against China's Yue Han.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy Badminton
Highlights
  • Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Japan Open 2019 in the first round
  • HS Prannoy defeated Kidambi Srikanth in a close contest on Wednesday
  • In the Indonesia Open, Srikanth was knocked out in the second round
