Jan O Jorgensen Stuns Olympic Champ Chen Long to Clinch China Open Title

Jan O Jorgensen's triumph at the China Open is his first individual trophy of the year. © AFP

Beijing:

Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen upset world and Olympic champion Chen Long in front of his home fans to win the China Open in Fuzhou on Sunday.

Jorgensen won 22-30, 21-13 for only his second victory over second-ranked Chen in 10 attempts, and his first since the 2014 Indonesian Open.

The Dane edged a nip-and-tuck first game but after he hit the front at 4-3 in the second, he was never headed and he gunned to the title in just 46 minutes.

Jorgensen's first individual trophy of the year comes after he helped Denmark to their maiden Thomas Cup international team title in Kunshan, China, in May.

There were also celebrations for India when PV Sindhu beat China's Sun Yu 21-11, 17-21, 21-11 to win the women's singles, to add to her Olympic silver medal won in August.