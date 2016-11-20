 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

Jan O Jorgensen Stuns Olympic Champ Chen Long to Clinch China Open Title

Updated: 20 November 2016 17:43 IST

Jan O Jorgensen won the China Open final 22-30, 21-13 for only his second victory over second-ranked Chen Long in 10 attempts, and his first since the 2014 Indonesian Open

Jan O Jorgensen Stuns Olympic Champ Chen Long to Clinch China Open Title
Jan O Jorgensen's triumph at the China Open is his first individual trophy of the year. © AFP

Beijing:

Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen upset world and Olympic champion Chen Long in front of his home fans to win the China Open in Fuzhou on Sunday.

Jorgensen won 22-30, 21-13 for only his second victory over second-ranked Chen in 10 attempts, and his first since the 2014 Indonesian Open.

The Dane edged a nip-and-tuck first game but after he hit the front at 4-3 in the second, he was never headed and he gunned to the title in just 46 minutes.

Jorgensen's first individual trophy of the year comes after he helped Denmark to their maiden Thomas Cup international team title in Kunshan, China, in May.

There were also celebrations for India when PV Sindhu beat China's Sun Yu 21-11, 17-21, 21-11 to win the women's singles, to add to her Olympic silver medal won in August.

Topics : Badminton
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jan O Jorgensen wins the men's title at China Open
  • Jorgensen beat China's Chen Long in the final
  • This is Jorgensen's first individual title of the year
Related Articles
Saina Nehwal's Coach, Prakash Padukone Differ on PV Sindhu
Saina Nehwal's Coach, Prakash Padukone Differ on PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu Targets World No. 1 Ranking After Stellar Year
PV Sindhu Targets World No. 1 Ranking After Stellar Year
Olympic Games Show Highlight Of The Year: Kidambi Srikanth
Olympic Games Show Highlight Of The Year: Kidambi Srikanth
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.