Saina Nehwal recalled a "special moment", while the Hockey India -- the federation that regulates the Indian hockey team, and the athletic fraternity celebrated the International Olympic Day on Tuesday. "Very very very special moment in my career when I achieved the Olympic bronze medal in 2012 Olympics.. #London ..It was always my and my parents dream from the day I joined badminton Badminton racquet and shuttlecock in 1999 .Hardwork , belief and some sacrifices made it possible Smiling faceRed heart. #OlympicDay2020," Saina Nehwal wrote along with a few pictures of herself posing with the Olympic bronze medal.

"Much more than just a sports event, today is a day for the world to make a move, learn about Olympic values and discover new sports. Hockey India wishes everyone a safe and happy International #OlympicDay!" the Hockey India said on Twitter.

The hockey federation will host a webinar with the Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, later in the day.

"The wait is over! Be a part of #OlympicDay celebrations with @sports_odisha's webinar today. 4:00 PM (IST) onward," the Hockey India said in another tweet.

Shiva Keshavan, India's first representative in luge at the Winter Olympic Games and a six-time Olympian, joined the celebration saying: "Olympism is... Calling out to all Olympians and sports enthusiasts to tweet about what Olympism is to you!

Keshavan wished his fans "Happy International #OlympicDay!" in another tweet.

Australian Olympic Gold medallist sprinter Sally Pearson wished her fans on the occasion, saying: "Greatest feeling in the world (so far) Happy International Olympic Day".

Australia gold medallist Nova Peris, who won Olympic Gold medals in two different sports -- hockey and sprint, joined in the celebration saying: "Today is #OlympicDay and I'm blessed to be a 2 x Olympian in different sports! #InternationalOlympicDay not only celebrates olympic values it's a day for the world 2 get active! Let's #BeActive in your daily routines! I'm playing A-grade hockey still at 49 #novaperis".

India's hockey teams at the Olympics have been the most successful ever, having won eight gold, one silver and two bronze medals.