 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu In Pre-Quarters, Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out

Updated: 04 July 2018 22:25 IST

PV Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of women's singles after registering a win over Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15, 19-21, 21-13.

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu In Pre-Quarters, Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out
PV Sindhu will face Japan's Aya Ohori in the next round. © PTI

Rio Olympics silver medalist P.V. Sindhu was the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing day for India at the Indonesia Open badminton tournament on Wednesday. Barring Sindhu, who advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of women's singles after registering a win over Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15, 19-21, 21-13, all the other Indian shuttlers, including World No.7 Kidambi Srikanth crashed out. Sindhu the World No.3 overcame a stiff challenge from the Thai shuttler before pocketing the affair 21-15, 19-21, 21-13. The Hyderabadi will now face Japan's Aya Ohori on Thursday. On Thursday, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal will also be in action in the pre-quarters, where the former World No.1 will be up against Chinese Chen Yufei.

Meanwhile, in another women's singles match on Wednesday, young Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka failed to put up a fight against Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt before going down in straight games 12-21, 10-21.

In men's singles competition, former World No.1 Srikanth's campaign ended after a narrow opening-round loss. Srikanth suffered his second successive loss to in-form Japanese Kento Momota in less than a week.

Despite displaying a massive fight against Momota, Srikanth lost the issue 12-21, 21-14, 15-21 in an one hour long battle.

The script was similar in the doubles competition too, with the men's double duo of B. Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri went down to China's Zhang Nan and Liu Cheng 21-15, 15-21, 17-21.

Another Chinese pair of Huang Yaqiong and Zheng Siwei outclassed India in the mixed doubles affair as N. Sikki Reddy and Pranav Chopra suffered straight game defeats. 

The Indian duo lost the issue 21-21, 14-21 in just 26 minutes.

Comments
Topics : Badminton PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.
  • Srikanth lost 12-21, 21-14, 15-21 to in-form Japanese Kento Momota.
  • Srikanth lost to the Japanese after one hour long battle.
Related Articles
Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu In Pre-Quarters, Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out
Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu In Pre-Quarters, Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out
Malaysia Open 2018: PV Sindhu Loses To Tai Tzu Ying, Indian Challenge Over
Malaysia Open 2018: PV Sindhu Loses To Tai Tzu Ying, Indian Challenge Over
Malaysia Open 2018, Badminton Highlights PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: PV Sindhu Goes Down Fighting vs Tai Tzu Ying
Malaysia Open 2018, Badminton Highlights PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: PV Sindhu Goes Down Fighting vs Tai Tzu Ying
Malaysia Open 2018: PV Sindhu Beats Carolina Marin, To Play Tai Tzu Ying In Women
Malaysia Open 2018: PV Sindhu Beats Carolina Marin, To Play Tai Tzu Ying In Women's Singles Semi-Final
Malaysia Open 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Badminton Highlights: Sindhu Through To Semis After Comfortable Win Over Marin
Malaysia Open 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Badminton Highlights: Sindhu Through To Semis After Comfortable Win Over Marin
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.