 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Indonesia Open 2019: PV Sindhu Enters Quarter-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out

Updated: 18 July 2019 20:04 IST

Fifth-seed PV Sindhu, who is eyeing her first title of the season, defeated Blichfeldt 21-14, 17-21, 21- 11 in a match that lasted for 62 minutes

Indonesia Open 2019: PV Sindhu Enters Quarter-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals © AFP

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing $1,250,000 Indonesia Open 2019 after defeating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in her second round match on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth registered a massive upset as he was knocked out in the second round after losing 17-21, 19-21 to unseeded Angus Ng Ka Long. Fifth-seed Sindhu, who is eyeing her first title of the season, defeated Blichfeldt 21-14, 17-21, 21- 11 in a match that lasted for 62 minutes. The Hyderabadi shuttler was at her absolute best, winning the first game 21-14 without any hiccup in just 18 minutes.

However, the Denmark player made a strong comeback in the second game and made Sindhu toil hard for her points during the course of the 23-minute game. Blichfeldt ultimately won the game 21-17, thus pushing the match into the third game.

In the final game, Sindhu, however, made sure she didn't give her opponent any chance and won 21-11 to progress to the third round of the tournament.

However, there was disappointment in the men's doubles event as the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the competition after losing in straight games to Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

The Indian pair, which saw off Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 in their opening match, lost 15-21, 14-21 to the Indonesian top seeds in the second round contest which lasted less than 30 minutes.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu is eyeing her first title of the season
  • The Denmark player made a strong comeback in the second game
  • There was disappointment in the men's doubles event
Related Articles
Pullela Gopichand Urges Other Coaches To Step Up In Bid To Find Another PV Sindhu
Pullela Gopichand Urges Other Coaches To Step Up In Bid To Find Another PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Enter 2nd Round Of Indonesia Open
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Enter 2nd Round Of Indonesia Open
Indian Doubles Pairs Make Good Starts At Indonesia Open
Indian Doubles Pairs Make Good Starts At Indonesia Open
PV Sindhu Hopes To Turn The Tide In Upcoming Tournaments This Month
PV Sindhu Hopes To Turn The Tide In Upcoming Tournaments This Month
Australian Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Nitchaon Jindapol In Second Round
Australian Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Nitchaon Jindapol In Second Round
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.