PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Open Semi-Finals 2019 Live Score: PV Sindhu Eyes Final Berth, Faces Chen Yu Fei Test

Updated:20 July 2019 15:00 IST

Indonesia Open 2019, PV Sindhu vs CHEN Yu Fei, Semi-final Live Badminton Match Score: PV Sindhu has the edge over Chen Yu Fei in head-to-head clashes.

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score: PV Sindhu won her quarter final match in straight games. © AFP

PV Sindhu beat world no. 2 Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 to storm into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open on Friday. The match lasted just 41 minutes, making it the fastest victory for the no.5 ranked Indian over her Japanese rival. Sindhu will now face world no.3 Chen Yufei in the semi-final on Saturday. The Chinese had beaten US' Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 17-21, 21-16. PV Sindhu has a 4-3 head to head in matches against Chen. This was the 15th time Sindhu and Okuhara had faced each other and the former now holds an 8-7 head to head lead. Their previous match was at the semi-final of the Singapore Open where Okuhara had recorded a 21-7, 21-11 victory. 

  • 15:00 (IST)Jul 20, 2019

    The Japanese duo takes the first game!

    Yuki Fukushima, Sayaka Hirota has taken the first game 21-14, Chen Qing Chen, Jia Yi Fan will have to fight back in the second game to stay alive in the match.
  • 14:33 (IST)Jul 20, 2019

    The Women's doubles semi-final is about to begin!

    PV Sindhu will be live in action after the doubles semi-final clash between CHEN Qing Chen, JIA Yi Fan and Yuki Fukushima, Sayaka Hirota.
  • 14:29 (IST)Jul 20, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the semi-final match between India's PV Sindhu and China's Chen Yu Fei.
