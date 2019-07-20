PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Open Semi-Finals 2019 Live Score: PV Sindhu Eyes Final Berth, Faces Chen Yu Fei Test
Updated:20 July 2019 15:00 IST
Indonesia Open 2019, PV Sindhu vs CHEN Yu Fei, Semi-final Live Badminton Match Score: PV Sindhu has the edge over Chen Yu Fei in head-to-head clashes.
Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score: PV Sindhu won her quarter final match in straight games. © AFP
PV Sindhu beat world no. 2 Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 to storm into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open on Friday. The match lasted just 41 minutes, making it the fastest victory for the no.5 ranked Indian over her Japanese rival. Sindhu will now face world no.3 Chen Yufei in the semi-final on Saturday. The Chinese had beaten US' Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 17-21, 21-16. PV Sindhu has a 4-3 head to head in matches against Chen. This was the 15th time Sindhu and Okuhara had faced each other and the former now holds an 8-7 head to head lead. Their previous match was at the semi-final of the Singapore Open where Okuhara had recorded a 21-7, 21-11 victory.
Live Final Badminton Match Score Updates between PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Open Badminton Semi-finals at Jakarta, Indonesia.
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.