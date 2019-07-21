 
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Indonesia Open Finals 2019 Live Score: PV Sindhu Eyes First Title Of The Season, Faces Akane Yamaguchi In Summit Clash

Updated:21 July 2019 12:45 IST

Indonesia Open 2019, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Final Live Badminton Match Score: PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei in semis to enter final.

PV Sindhu marched into her first final of 2019 after brushing aside second seed Chen Yu Fei of China in the Indonesia Open semi-finals. After struggling early in the match, PV Sindhu fought back brilliantly to win the match 21-19, 21-10 to set up a final clash against fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan on Sunday. Sindhu was looking down the barrel with Chen Yu Fei holding an 18-14 lead but she won four straight points to draw level at 18-18. It was a PV Sindhu show from thereon with Chen Yu Fei having no answers to the Indian star's powerful smashes and pinpoint drop shots.

Live Final Badminton Match Score Updates between PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Indonesia Open Badminton finals at Jakarta, Indonesia.

  • 12:41 (IST)Jul 21, 2019

    First up it is the women's doubles final!

    The women's doubles final is about to get underway.  PV Sindhu will be live in action after this match.
  • 12:28 (IST)Jul 21, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indonesia Open final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi. 
