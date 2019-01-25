Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out After Quarter-Final Loss To Jonatan Christie

Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out by Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. © File Photo/AFP
India's Kidambi Srikanth has been knocked out of the Indonesia Masters after a 18-21, 19-21 quarter-final loss to Jonatan Christie on Friday. The match, which lasted 48 minutes, was a one-sided affair which saw Srikanth struggle against the 12th-ranked Indonesian shuttler. Srikanth is ranked eighth.
Earlier today, Saina Nehwal marched into the semi-finals after a straight-sets victory over Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. Saina Nehwal clinched the quarter-finals singles match 21-7 21-18.
Later in the day, PV Sindhu will face Spain's old foe Carolina Marin.
More to follow...
Comments
Topics : Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.