Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out After Losing To Shesar Hiren Rhustavito In First Round

Updated: 15 January 2020 11:32 IST

Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the first round of Indonesia Masters after losing to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the first round of Indonesia Masters. © AFP

Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out after losing to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in a hard-fought first round match on Wednesday. Kidambi Srikanth took the first game 21-18 but the Indonesian shuttler came back strongly in the next two games to advance to the next round in the Indonesia Masters. Rhustavito came out all guns blazing in the second game as he blew away Srikanth 21-12. In the third game, at mid-break, Srikanth was trailing by five points and he eventually lost 14-21 in a match that went on for over an hour. Earlier, India's mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra also crashed out in the first round after losing to Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won in straight games.

Later in the day, Sai Praneeth and Sourabh Verma will be in action. In the women's category, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals of Malaysia Masters, will start her campaign against Aya Ohori of Japan.

Highlights
  • Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Indonesia Masters in the first round
  • N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra were also knocked out in 1st round
  • PV Sindhu will start her campaign against Aya Ohori
