Indian Sports Honours: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Receive Top Awards

Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who won four Super Series titles this year, bagged the Sportsman of the Year award at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours held here. Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu was the Sportswoman of the Year award in the individual sport category, a release said on Monday. Ravichandran Ashwin, who today became the fastest bowler to reach 'Club 300' in Test cricket and women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj were awarded Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards, respectively, in the Team Sport category.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team, which ended as runners up in the ICC Women's World Cup, were named as the Team of the Year.

While star tennis player Sania Mirza was awarded the Inspirational Honour by the jury, country's first Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra was honoured with the Transformational Contribution to Sport award.

Indian Sports Honours is an initiative partnered by India skipper Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka, in line with their vision to support the development of Indian sports. The ceremony was telecast on Star Sports.

Awards:

Sportsman of the year (Individual sport): Srikanth Kidambi

Sportsman of the year (Team sport) - Ravichandran Ashwin

Sportswoman of the year (Individual sport) - P.V. Sindhu

Sportswoman of the year (Team sport) - Mithali Raj

Team of the year (Men/Women) - Indian Women's Cricket Team

Coach of the year - Bisveshwar Nandi

Emerging Sportswoman of the year - Aditi Ashok

Emerging Sportsman of the year - Neeraj Chopra

Differently abled Sportsman of the year - Devendra Jhajaria

Differently abled Sportswoman of the year - Deepa Malik

Jury Honours

Keep Walking Honour for Lifetime achievement - Balbir Singh

Inspirational Honour - Sania Mirza

Transformational Contribution to Sport - Abhinav Bindra

Popular choice Honours

Breakthrough performance of the year - Hardik Pandya

Star Sports 'Believe' Honour (Comeback of the year) - Saina Nehwal

Spirit of Sport - Yogeshwar Dutt

Player of the year - Sunil Chhetri

Club of the year - Mumbai Indians

Best Fan Club - Manjappada Kerala Blasters.