Indian Badminton On Rise, Says Kidambi Srikanth

Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday said that Indian badminton is on the rise and much better results will be in the offing if the hard work is sustained. "Yes, Indian badminton is definitely on the rise. We have been training very hard for the last three-four years and it is definitely showing now. And if we can really continue working hard we can get much better results in the coming days for sure," Srikanth told reporters.

Srikanth, who became the only Indian to have won four Super Series titles in a year including the recently held French Open, said, "It is all possible because of Gopi Sir for sure. I can't imagine myself without Gopi Sir. He trusted me more than myself and I am thankful to him for the trust and faith in me".

On HS Prannoy, who beat him in the 82nd senior national badminton championship, Srikanth said, "I feel it is always good to have competition in between us as well. When we are playing against each other we are playing the best badminton if compared with today's generation and we have lot of scope for improvement. It is good when you have great practise partners".

On his part, Pullela Gopichand said both (Srikanth and Prannoy) of them have a very clear mind and a clean heart. "I think they are great competitors on the court and great friends off court...It helps when you have such high level of competition," he said.

He further said, "as Srikanth mentioned, I think we have a few players up there who can challenge each other and we cannot be taking anybody lightly...It's going to be exciting times for Indian badminton that's what I can say for sure".

"I wish and pray to god to give them many more years of success to each of them," Gopichand said.

Prannoy said, "Hopefully in the coming years we get more champions and more players from our country to be in the top-10 in the world. It's really great that we are playing at such a great level. We practise everyday and it will obviously make you better and I think in coming days we are going to get even more better".

"I have been little bit more consistent and able to play in much better way and confidence-wise also much better. I think from now on its going to be even more better for me". He said he hoped the next year will be really huge for Indian badminton and added "We have lot of big events coming up and we all are getting ready for that".