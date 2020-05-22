Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
India Open To Be Held In December, BWF Announces Revamped Calender For Remainder Of 2020

Updated: 22 May 2020 16:16 IST

The Olympic-qualifying India Open badminton tournament, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held from December 8 to 13 after the BWF unveiled a revised calendar

As many as eight tournaments were rescheduled from their original dates. © AFP

The Olympic-qualifying India Open badminton tournament, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held from December 8 to 13 after the BWF unveiled a revised calendar to salvage the disruption-hit season. The World Tour Super 500 tournament, originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 24-29, will now take place from December 8 to 13, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a release. 

The all-important event will be preceded by the Hyderabad Open (August 11 to 16) and the Syed Modi International (November 17 to 22). 

As many as eight tournaments were rescheduled from their original dates, including important events such as New Zealand Open Super 300, Indonesia Open Super 1000, Malaysia Open Super 750, Thailand Open Super 500 and World Tour Finals in China. 

"It has been a difficult task to plan for badminton's return. It is a condensed calendar but we are confident this provides the framework to allow us to start again when it is safe and logistically possible," BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said. 

"At this point in time, it is difficult to predict when international movement and entry restrictions will be lifted by individual countries and territories, but we will not resume competition unless it is absolutely clear that is safe to do so."

