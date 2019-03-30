India Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Huang Yuxiang To Enter Final, PV Sindhu Knocked Out In Semis

Kidambi Srikanth displayed tremendous grit and bounced back from a game loss to outclass China's Huang Yuxiang 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 to enter men's singles final in the India Open badminton tournament on Saturday. In the summit clash, Srikanth will take on Viktor Axelsen, who registered a 21-11, 21-17 win over India's Parupalli Kashyap in the other men's singles semi-final. In the women's singles semi-finals, PV Sindhu suffered a 21-23, 18-21 defeat to China's He Bingjiao later in the day. On Friday, 2015 India Open champion Kidambi Srikanth edged past Sai Praneeth 21-23, 21-11, 21-19 in one hour and two minutes for just his third win in eight meetings over the former Swiss Open runner-up.

Kashyap, 32, then turned back the clock to reach his first semifinal in a World Tour 500-level tournament in nearly four years with a comfortable 21-16, 21-11 victory over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei.

After Praneeth built an early lead of 5-2, Srikanth cut down on his errors and drew level at 13-13 only to concede an 18-14 advantage. The former champion did save three game points but Praneeth held on to close out the game 23-21.

Though Praneeth raced to a 7-1 lead in the second game, it could not deter Srikanth who made a spirited comeback to inch ahead 15-11. He then won the next six points to take the game 21-11.

In the decider, Praneeth took a 13-10 lead, but Srikanth's patience brought him back into contention. In a tense ending, Srikanth's lob at 19-19 landed right on the backline to give him a match point which he duly converted.

(With IANS inputs)