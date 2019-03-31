Viktor Axelsen eased past Kidmabi Srikanth to clinch the India Open 2019 men's singles title in New Delhi on Sunday. The Dane looked the better player out of the two from the onset as he defeated the Indian 21-7, 22-20 to win his third title of the season. Axelsen was also the finalist in the All England Open 2019. In the women's singles final Ratchanok Intanon won the title as she thrashed He Bingjiao 21-15, 21-14 in a match that lasted for 46 minutes.

'India Open final 2019 Highlights Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen straight from New Delhi