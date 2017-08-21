I'll Fight To Change Colour of Medal At World Championship: PV Sindhu

Spearheading India's challenge at the World Championships, Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu says she is in good form and vowed to better the colour of her past two bronze medals.

"I think it has been two months since Australia Open, so I got enough time to practice. Form wise, I am perfectly all right, so I hope I give my best and do well," Sindhu told reporters.

"I am definitely looking for a medal here and hopefully, better one the bronze this time, I also want to change the colour, so will fight for that," added the 22-year-old from Hyderabad, who got a bye in the first round.

Much before the Olympics high and the titles at 2016 China Open and 2017 India Open, Sindhu had created ripples in the international circuit when she won bronze medals in the 2013 and 2014 editions of World Championships.

Sindhu will open her campaign against either Korea's Kim Hyo Min or Egypt's Hadia Hosny in the second round.

At the Olympics, Sindhu had lost to Spain's Carolina Marin in the final, but the Indian had her revenge at the India Open final this year in April.

"It was important for me to win the India Open. It was good to win in front of the home crowd - there were a lot of people in India who couldn't make it to Rio and were excited to be there," said Sindhu.