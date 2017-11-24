 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton

Hong Kong Open Superseries: PV Sindhu Beats Akane Yamaguchi 21-12, 21-19 To Enter Semis

Updated: 24 November 2017 20:08 IST

Second seed Sindhu outplayed the fifth seed Japanese shuttler 21-12, 21-19 in a match which lasted 37 minutes.

Hong Kong Open Superseries: PV Sindhu Beats Akane Yamaguchi 21-12, 21-19 To Enter Semis
PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-final of the Hong Kong Open Superseries © AFP

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-final of the Hong Kong Open Superseries on Friday after defeating Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Second seed Sindhu outplayed the fifth seed Japanese shuttler 21-12, 21-19 in a match which lasted 37 minutes. In the first game, Sindhu displayed a substantially improved performance and played aggressively throughout which helped her to seal the issue. At one point, in the second game, Sindhu was trailing but soon the Indian shuttler bounced back in style and matched the pace of her opponent.

The last few points saw a see-saw battle between the duo but it was Sindhu who proved superior and bagged the match to advance. Sindhu will now take on sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, who defeated Michelle Li of Canada in the quarters. Earlier, Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of Japan 21-14, 21-17 in 39 minutes to enter the third round on Thursday.

With IANS Inputs.

Topics : Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-final of the Hong Kong Open Superseries
  • Sindhu outplayed the fifth seed Japanese shuttler 21-12, 21-19
  • Sindhu will now take on sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand
Related Articles
PV Sindhu Advances, Saina Nehwal Crashes Out of Hong Kong Open Superseries
PV Sindhu Advances, Saina Nehwal Crashes Out of Hong Kong Open Superseries
China Open Super Series: PV Sindhu Suffers Shock Defeat In Quarters
China Open Super Series: PV Sindhu Suffers Shock Defeat In Quarters
HS Prannoy Breaks Into Top 10 In BWF Ranking
HS Prannoy Breaks Into Top 10 In BWF Ranking
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.