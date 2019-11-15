 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Enters Semifinals After Chen Long Retires

Updated: 15 November 2019 14:27 IST

Kidambi Srikanth entered the semifinals of the men's singles event at the Hong Kong Open after fifth seed Chen Long of China decided to quit the contest owing to an injury.

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Enters Semifinals After Chen Long Retires
It was Kidambi Srikanth's second career win over Chen Long. © Twitter

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth entered the semifinals of the men's singles event at the Hong Kong Open after fifth seed Chen Long of China decided to quit the contest owing to an injury, here on Friday. Unseeded Srikanth, ranked 13th in the world, was leading by a game when Long decided to concede the match, thus handing the Indian a place in the last-four of the HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 event. Srikanth pocketed the first game 21-13 in just 15 minutes when world no. 4 Long hung up his racquet to put an end to the contest. 

It was Srikanth's second career win over the Chinese shuttler. The Indian still trails Long 2-6 in head-to-head win-loss record. 

The only time the two shuttlers met this year was in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open in April where Long brushed aside Srikanth's challenge in straight games. 

Srikanth's lone victory over Long came in 2017 when he defeated the Chinese 22-20 21-16 to win the Australian Open. 

Srikanth, the lone Indian in contention in the tournament, will next meet the winner of the other quarterfinal match between Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu and seventh seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kidambi Srikanth entered the semifinals of Hong Kong Open
  • Chen Long retired owing to an injury in the quarterfinal match
  • Srikanth was leading by a game when Long decided to concede the match
Related Articles
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Sourabh Verma To Enter Quarterfinals, PV Sindhu Crashes Out
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Sourabh Verma To Enter Quarterfinals, PV Sindhu Crashes Out
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Gets First Round Walkover As Kento Momota Pulls Out
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Gets First Round Walkover As Kento Momota Pulls Out
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal To Lead India
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal To Lead India's Challenge, Kidambi Srikanth Pulls Out Of China Open
French Open: Saina Nehwal Advances To Second Round, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out
French Open: Saina Nehwal Advances To Second Round, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out
Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing In First Round
Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing In First Round
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.