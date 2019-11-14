 
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Sourabh Verma To Enter Quarterfinals

Updated: 14 November 2019 14:41 IST

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-11 15-21 21-19 in the second round to enter the quarterfinals for the first time in seven months.

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarterfinals for the first time in seven months. © AFP

Kidambi Srikanth made the quarterfinals for the first time in seven months but it was curtains for fellow Indian HS Prannoy at the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Open in Hong Kong on Thursday. Former World No.1 Srikanth, who slipped to the 13th spot in the latest BWF rankings this week, notched up a 21-11 15-21 21-19 win over compatriot Sourabh Verma in the men's singles second round.

Srikanth had last reached the quarterfinals at the Singapore Open in April.

The Guntur shuttler, who received a first-round bye from World No.1 Kento Momota of Japan, will face Olympic champion Chen Long of China next.

Earlier, HS Prannoy suffered a 12-21 19-21 loss to sixth seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the second round.

World champion PV Sindhu will take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, while Parupalli Kashyap will fight it out against second seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei later in the day.

Kidambi Srikanth Sourabh Verma HS Prannoy PV Sindhu Badminton
Highlights
  • Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-11, 15-21, 21-19
  • Srikanth had received a first-round bye from World No.1 Kento Momota
  • Srikanth entered the quarterfinals for the first time in seven months
