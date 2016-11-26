PV Sindhu Reaches Hong Kong Open Final, Sameer Verma in Men's Final

PV Sindhu booked her place in the women's singles final of the BWF Hong Kong Open Super Series on Saturday, with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in the semifinals.

Sindhu, who jumped to no. 8 in the recent women's singles rankings, dominated the proceedings against Ngan Yi, and ran out a comfortable winner in straight games.

She will face Chinese Taipei's Tai Tazu-Ying in Sunday's final.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Sameer Verma pulled off a major upset when he stunned world no 3 Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark, 21-19, 24-22 in the semifinals, to book his place in the title clash of the same tournament.

In a closely-fought match, Verma won the first game 21-19, before edging out Jorgensen 24-22 in a dramatic second game to seal a final berth.

This will be Sameer Verma's first ever appearance in a Super Series final. The Indian youngster will now face off against local player Angus Ng Ka-Long in the final.