Fuzhou China Open: Kidambi Srikanth In Pre-Quarters, HS Prannoy Crashes Out

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the China Open World Tour Super 750 tournament while H.S. Prannoy crashed out after a straight-game loss in the opening round in Fuzhou on Wednesday. Fifth seed Srikanth brushed aside France's Lucas Corvee 21-12, 21-16 in a 35 minute affair. He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.

In an another men's singles opening clash, Prannoy suffered a 11-21, 14-21 loss to Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Also, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka suffered a 12-21, 16-21 loss against Thailand'd Pornpawee Chochuwong in a women's singles contest.

In the mixed doubles affair, the Indian pair comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also lost 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 to seventh seeded Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.

Last month, world No. 6 Kidambi Srikanth had crashed out of the Denmark Open after losing 16-21, 12-21 against Japan's Kento Momota in the semi-final. As a result of that, 24-year-old Momota had made it to his first ever Denmark Open final. In what proved to be a lop-sided encounter, second-seed Momota took 42 minutes to outplay the seventh-seed Indian shuttler.

(With IANS inputs)