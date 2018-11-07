 
Fuzhou China Open: Kidambi Srikanth In Pre-Quarters, HS Prannoy Crashes Out

Updated: 07 November 2018 21:47 IST

Kidambi Srikanth brushed aside France's Lucas Corvee in 35 minutes. He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.

Kidambi Srikanth will next face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round. © File Photo/AFP

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the China Open World Tour Super 750 tournament while H.S. Prannoy crashed out after a straight-game loss in the opening round in Fuzhou on Wednesday. Fifth seed Srikanth brushed aside France's Lucas Corvee 21-12, 21-16 in a 35 minute affair. He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.

In an another men's singles opening clash, Prannoy suffered a 11-21, 14-21 loss to Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Also, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka suffered a 12-21, 16-21 loss against Thailand'd Pornpawee Chochuwong in a women's singles contest.

In the mixed doubles affair, the Indian pair comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also lost 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 to seventh seeded Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.

Last month, world No. 6 Kidambi Srikanth had crashed out of the Denmark Open after losing 16-21, 12-21 against Japan's Kento Momota in the semi-final. As a result of that, 24-year-old Momota had made it to his first ever Denmark Open final. In what proved to be a lop-sided encounter, second-seed Momota took 42 minutes to outplay the seventh-seed Indian shuttler.

  • Fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth beat France's Lucas Corvee.
  • He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.
  • HS Prannoy lost to Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie.
