French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Beat Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe To Reach Men's Doubles Final

Updated: 27 October 2019 00:01 IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty stormed into the final of French Open.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty booked a place in the final of French Open. © Twitter

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty defeated Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe 21-11, 25-23 to reach men's doubles final in French Open on Saturday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty were leading 11-5 at mid-break in the first game. The Indian pair took the first game 21-11. Satwik and Chirag were under pressure early in the second game but came back strongly to lead 11-8 at the mid-break. The Japanese pair fought hard in the second game and saved multiple match points but the Indian duo finished the match by taking the second game 25-23.

On Friday, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were knocked out as they lost their respective quarterfinal matches. 

Satwik and Chirag will now face the top-seeded pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the final on Sunday.

More to follow...

Highlights
  • Satwik and Chirag stormed into the final of French Open
  • Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamu are the other finalists
  • The final of French Open will be played on Sunday
