French Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To An Se Young In Quarterfinals

Saina Nehwal was knocked out after losing to An Se Young in the quarterfinals of French Open in straight games on Friday. Saina Nehwal was trailing 8-11 in the mid-break in the first game which she lost to An Se Young 20-22. Saina fought back in the second game to take a two-point lead at mid-break in the second game but she failed to capitalise on the lead and eventually lost the second game 21-23. Saina had beaten Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in straight games in her pre-quarterfinal match in just 27 minutes on Thursday.

Later in the day, world championships gold medallist, PV Sindhu will face Tai Tzu Ying as she looks to book her place in the semi-final of the tournament.

PV Sindhu had faced early exits in her last three appearances in Denmark, China and Korea. The ace-shuttler will look to better her performance as she takes on the current World No 1.

On Thursday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned the reigning world champions, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan to enter the quarterfinals of the French Open.