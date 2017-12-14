Dubai Super Series Final 2017: Kidambi Srikanth Loses His Second Group B Match, Crashes Out

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday crashed out of the Dubai Super Series Finals 2017 after losing his second consecutive match to Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in straight games . Even though Srikanth still has a match left in Group B, he virtually has no chance of making the next stage. Srikanth, who suffered a defeat to World No 1 and defending champion Viktor Axelsen in his opening match on Wednesday, failed to improve upon his game and went down 18-21, 18-21 in the USD 1 million event.

The World No 7 player took 43 minutes to stun the fourth ranked Indian in a Group B men's singles match.

Srikanth will face All England Open finalist Shi Yuqi of China in his last and final match of Group B on Friday.

Shi Yuqi, who had defeated Chou in his opening match, eked out a 13-21 21-18 21-17 win over World No. 1 and defending champion Viktor Axelsen to top Group B.

The in-form Shi Yuqi will be hoping to beat Srikanth in his last match, but even if the Indian manages to get the better of the World No. 8 Chinese in straight games, it would not be possible for him to make the cut.

Whoever between Axelsen and Chou, wins on Friday, will advance to the knockouts as the second player from Group B after Shi Yuqi.

Srikanth failed to bring out his top game again as he lagged behind from the very beginning.

Having conceded a 0-5 lead in the opener, Srikanth was always playing the catch up game and eventually lost the first game 18-21.

Although he put up a better performance in the second game, but he could not sustain the momentum till the end. Despite leading 17-14 at one stage, Srikanth let his Taipei's opponent gain three straight points to catch him at 17-17.

At 18-18, the Taiwan player reeled off three crucial points to wrap up the match in style.

(With PTI inputs)